iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 15,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 4,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

