Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.92 and last traded at C$35.92. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.90.
Imerys Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.11.
Imerys Company Profile
Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.
