Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.28. 185,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 113,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
