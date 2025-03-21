Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 79,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.63. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

