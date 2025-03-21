Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Beth Hecht Sells 40,000 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 6,249,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,213. The company has a market cap of $894.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 389,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 502,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

