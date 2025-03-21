FY2027 Earnings Estimate for IOVA Issued By Zacks Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 1,496,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

