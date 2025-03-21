Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,718 put options on the company. This is an increase of 359% compared to the typical volume of 3,205 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

