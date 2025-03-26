Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 2,473,980 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.46% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $131,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

