Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF)'s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

