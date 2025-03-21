Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 49.9% – Still a Buy?

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) traded up 49.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 6,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Latch Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

