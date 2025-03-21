Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 17,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$8.40 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company’s services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.
