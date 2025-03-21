PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Short Interest Update

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSQH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. PSQ has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. Analysts expect that PSQ will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSQH. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on PSQ in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

