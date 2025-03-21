Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 299.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 44.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.