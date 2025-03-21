Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 322.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,893 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.76. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

