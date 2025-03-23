VolitionRx (VNRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.
VolitionRx Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
VolitionRx Company Profile
