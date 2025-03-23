VolitionRx (VNRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.