Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($1.35) per share and revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.
Ontrak Stock Performance
OTRK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $16.05.
Ontrak Company Profile
