Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($1.35) per share and revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Ontrak Stock Performance

OTRK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.