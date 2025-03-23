Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$277.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.83.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

BYD stock opened at C$210.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$291.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.