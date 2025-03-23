Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Artelo Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.43). On average, analysts expect Artelo Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

