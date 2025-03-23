Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £156.03 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £156.03 ($201.46).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($193.13).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 2.7 %

HWDN stock opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 789.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 725.50 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.69). The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Howden Joinery Group ( LON:HWDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.78) to GBX 849 ($10.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 968.80 ($12.51).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.