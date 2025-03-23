Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Wickes Group Stock Down 4.6 %

WIX stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.24) on Thursday. Wickes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The stock has a market cap of £411.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

Wickes Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.93%.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

