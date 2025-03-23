iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

