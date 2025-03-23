TMC the metals (TMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.82 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $590.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMC the metals news, insider Erika Ilves sold 217,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $240,979.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,968.70. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

