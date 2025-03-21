Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

