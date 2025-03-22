Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $133,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

