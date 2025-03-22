POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.24. 81,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 149,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

POET Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.20.

Insider Activity at POET Technologies

In other news, Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$47,682.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

