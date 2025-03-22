NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Aarti S. Shah Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,052,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

