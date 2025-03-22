HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $325,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

