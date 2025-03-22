Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,267 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

