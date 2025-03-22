Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,941 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.