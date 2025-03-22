Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Cut by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

AMD stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

