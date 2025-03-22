Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

