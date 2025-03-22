Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

