Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $784,256.77 and approximately $761.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

