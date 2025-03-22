HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,087 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

