Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,186,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

