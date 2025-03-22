Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.62 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $71,470.41 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00004284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00027290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00004056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,936,547,036 coins and its circulating supply is 44,935,339,807 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,936,547,035.71039848 with 44,935,339,806.89430692 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00014239 USD and is down -23.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $72,108.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.