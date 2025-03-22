Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8,308.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,808 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $75.84 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

