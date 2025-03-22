American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.48% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $313,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,872,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,663,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after buying an additional 197,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $93.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.