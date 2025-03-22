Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,151 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of ANSYS worth $159,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

ANSYS stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

