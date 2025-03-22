Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 50,920 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

