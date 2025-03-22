Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 274,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,230,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

