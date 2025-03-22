Koch Inc. Makes New Investment in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,126,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,374,000. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for about 24.2% of Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koch Inc. owned about 10.85% of Claros Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMTG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 336,931 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 188,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 24,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,618.50. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,289.39. The trade was a 4.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

