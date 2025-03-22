Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 916,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

