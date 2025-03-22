Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

