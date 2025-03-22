Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

