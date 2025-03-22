Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kohl’s worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

