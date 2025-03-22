BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as low as C$12.13. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

BMTC Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

