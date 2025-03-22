Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS SMDV opened at $65.79 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.