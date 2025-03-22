Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.10 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.