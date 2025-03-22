Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

